Lake Powell Life News

Mayor Gives Updates on COVID and Possible Roundabout

June 23
11:48 2022
Last night’s city council meeting had a full agenda and many topics were covered.

During the Mayor’s update, Mayor Diak reported that our community is still in a ‘low-risk’ category in regards to COVID-19 cases.

Coconino County overall is at a moderate level still, and is reporting around 40 cases countywide a week.

The mayor reported that the CDC had revised its guidelines and now has approved both Phizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as 6 months, and has also now approved and recommended a booster shot for children 5 and up.

The mayor also gave an update in regards to the city’s efforts to get a roundabout installed at the intersection of Highway 89 and North Lake Powell Boulevard.

Mayor Diak said that the city has been lobbying for funding and working with state and congressional people to see if funding is there.

The funding for the roundabout is currently on the governor’s budget; if the budget passes without being pared down to a “skinny budget”, $5 million will be available for the installation of the roundabout.

