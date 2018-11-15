News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Mayor Diak Honored During Final Council Meeting

November 15
2018
Warner, Kocjan, Diak

Incumbent Mayor Bill Diak spent his last evening presiding over the Page City Council first with the presentation of a plaque from council for his years of service to the city. Ending the meeting with a moment to thank everyone for their hard work and support, then passing the gavel to councilor Levi Tappan in congratulations, wishing him well and announcing him as the new Page Mayor-Elect.

The new Page City Council and Mayor will be sworn in November 26, 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

