Mayor Diak Gives COVID Report at City Council Meeting

March 25
09:51 2022
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Diak gave an updated COVID report for the City of Page. He reported that Coconino County and most of the rest of the state have been moved to the green, ‘low’-risk community level in accordance with the CDC’s latest set of guidelines. The mayor reported that the week before last, Page had 8 new cases of COVID reported, and only 4 cases reported this week. That number of reported cases in Page has been dropping for the past 6 weeks since the Omicron spike.

The mayor also reported that the Navajo Reservation is at the yellow, ‘medium’ risk category, and they have increased the tourism to the canyons to 75% capacity.

Mayor Diak said the City intends on setting up one more pop-up vaccination clinic for spring, and that unless something big changes, this may be the last COVID report.

The mayor wrapped up the report with a sentiment everyone can agree on, “We’re all about done with COVID, and hopefully it is done with us.”

