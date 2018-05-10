May is Foster Care Awareness Month

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has declared May as Diné Foster Care Awareness Month.

“It’s great to have foster parents,” Begaye said. “Being a mom, being a dad is a tremendous sacrifice that needs to be made.”

Diné Foster Care Awareness Month is meant to recognize, recruit and license more families into the Navajo Nation foster care system.

In 1978 Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act to promote stability and security of Indian tribes and families.

ICWA provides protection for Native American children, demonstrates respect for tribal sovereignty, and helps retain culture and tradition.

Ir was meant to address a historic wrong where Indian children were taken away from their families and communities. The U.S. has long had a policy of “kill the Indian, save the man.”

Under the old adoption policies Indian children were removed from the communities and often grew up knowing nothing of their culture and heritage.

Today these children that were adopted out are known as “Split Feathers.” Because many states seal adoption records, these Split Feathers often find it virtually impossible to locate their birth families and establish a relationship with their tribal community.

ICWA encourages tribal families to foster Native American children and keep them in their community.

According to the Navajo Division of Social Services there are approximately 700 children under the Navajo Nation foster care system placed in kinship homes, licensed foster care homes, emergency shelters and residential treatment programs. About 90 homes are licensed at this time.

“We’re always looking for foster families who can provide safe, loving homes for our children,” Social Services Director Terrelene Massey said. “We also look for families to help our children stay connected to Navajo culture and traditions.”

In Utah, there are 130 Native American kids in the state’s care with less than 20 native foster/kinship homes statewide, said Stephanie Benally from Utah Foster Care.

“It is unfortunate that some of our Navajo children are placed into our foster care, however, we encourage our people to open their homes and hearts,” Navajo Nation Vice President Nez said. “We need more Navajo foster parents to take in these children of all ages. Every child deserves to be loved and supported in every way possible.”

For those interested in becoming foster parents, please contact Diana Haven-Woody from Navajo Department of Family Services at (928) 871-6556 or dhavenwoody@navajo-nsn.gov.