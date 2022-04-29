May 6th Deadline to Request Early Ballot by Mail for CCC Special Election

Friday, May 6 is the Last Day to Request An Early Ballot by Mail for the May 17 CCC Special Election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Office reminds registered voters that the last day to request an early ballot to be mailed to you for the May 17 Coconino Community College (CCC) Special Election is Friday, May 6. Voters on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) should have already received their early ballot by mail. If not, you should call the Elections Office.

If you are not on the AEVL, but would like to get a Special Election early ballot by mail, you have until Friday, May 6, at 5:00 pm to make that request.

To request a ballot be mailed to you, voters may call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free 800-793-6181. Voters may also request an early ballot online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and by clicking on “Early Ballot Request for May 17, 2022 Special Election.”

Voted early ballots should be mailed no later than May 10 to make sure they arrive by Election Day. The voted early ballot must be received no later than 7 pm on Election Day May 17. Voted early ballots may also be dropped off at an early voting location; in a ballot drop box located at several locations in the county; or any polling place or vote center in the county on Election Day.

During the week of May 9 through May 13, voters will be able to cast an early ballot at an in-person early voting location. The list of locations can be found on the Elections Office webpage or call the Elections Office to find the closest location to you.

For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

###