May 23 – 27 Declared Arizona Heat Awareness Week

A proclamation signed by Governor Doug Ducey has declared that May 23rd through May 27th will be Arizona Heat Awareness Week.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, The City of Phoenix Heat Response and Mitigation Office, and The National Weather Service have partnered together in the creation of a social media campaign.

The campaign is meant to be a resource for people to learn more about heat prevention, safety, and awareness in Arizona.

The website for Arizona Heat Awareness Week notes that heat kills more people than tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and lightning combined.