May 17, 2020 Navajo Nation Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 17, 2020

90 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths reported as Navajo Nation surpasses all states in testing

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation. The total number of deaths remains at 140, as reported on Saturday. Preliminary reports from a few health care facilities indicate that approximately 544 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,002. A total of 24,886 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 18,380 negative results. In March, healthcare experts projected that the Navajo Nation would see its peak in new cases in mid-May.

“The Navajo Nation is now engaged in large-scale testing and we are now testing at a greater rate than any other state in the country based on population. Without the weekend lockdowns that we’ve implemented based on advice from our health care experts, we would be seeing higher numbers. The weekend lockdowns are working and the large majority of our citizens are complying, but we still have some who defy the lockdown order and for some reason they always receive the most attention. Thank you to everyone who is abiding by the order and staying home. Now, when the weekend lockdown order ends on Monday we have to remember that there remains at stay-at-home order and a daily curfew that remain in effect,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, which includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and to keep people home and safe from the COVID19 virus. The order states that residents can leave their homesites only in cases of safety, health, or medical emergencies. The Health Operations Command Center urges anyone who feels they might have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately contact their medical provider.

“When we overcome COVID-19, it will be due to the collective cooperation and contributions of our Navajo citizens, health care workers, Navajo police, EMT’s, and many others who are helping and prayer for our people. We know everyone is tired, but we have to keep fighting and we can’t let up on this virus. We have yet to see a consistent decline in daily new cases, but I have faith that everything we are doing now is having a positive impact on the entire pandemic on the Navajo Nation. We may not see it now, but we are slowly beating the virus day by day,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website:

http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19

To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.