Massive Storm Hits the Area

Florida, Texas and now Northern Arizona?

Thursday afternoon sure looked eerily similar to Hurricane type weather in Page and in Southern Utah! Trees where downed and the power went out in parts of Page.

At the Page airport one Hanger was literally blown away. The hanger looked like something out of a disaster movie, as it laid in pieces on top of another hanger.

The owner of the hanger had luckily pulled his small aircraft out of the hanger for maintenance earlier in the day.

The storm had huge consequences on Lake Powell, as a house boat in Padre Canyon, near Gunsight Butte capsized. Multiple serious injuries occurred. It has been reported that one women lost her arm from the shoulder down. Other injuries included a broken arm and some lacerations.

The worst part of the situation was that it took emergency respondents some time to reach the scene due to the storm and Classic Aviation wasn’t cleared to fly until around 1:30 PM; at least 30 minutes after the incident was originally reported.

The emergency radio also mentioned another capsized vessel.At last report that vessel was being towed to Wahweap Marina; any injuries are unknown at this time.

A flash flood watch from the National Weather Service remained in effect Thursday until 7PM.