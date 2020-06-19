News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Mask Requirements for Some Arizona Cities

June 19
10:11 2020
Included in the latest efforts being implemented by Arizona officials in an attempt at flattening the curve of ever-increasing Covid-19 numbers and pull Arizona out of the “hotspot” category of the virus in America, Governor Doug Ducey has announced that local governments will be allowed to implement their own mask and face-covering policies and methods of enforcement.

Page Mayor Levi Tappan confirmed that, at this time, there are no plans for ordering face-coverings for residents or visitors. Mayor Tappan states that nothing will be mandated as long as our local healthcare system remains stable. The City of Page continues to recommend following the current CDC guidelines.

To be on the safe side while traveling, it is advisable to take a face covering with you when hitting the road in Arizona now.

While Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the Phoenix City Council will vote on the issue Friday, June 19, 2020, ABC reports these cities have indicated they will be implementing a masking requirement almost immediately:

 

Tucson

Flagstaff

Mesa

Tempe

 

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Arizona added another 2,519 cases of Covid-19, setting another single-day case total record.

 

arizonacdc guideleinescoronaviruscovid-19flagstaffgovernor duceylocal controlmask requirementsmayor tappanMesapage arizonaphoenixtempetucson

