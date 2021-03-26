Mask Mandate in Page & All of Arizona, Lifted

03/25/2021

Today, Governor Ducey introduced to the citizens of Arizona Executive Order 2021-06. This Executive Order lifts all prior COVID-19 restrictions that the Governor had applied to all residents. It also explicitly prohibits cities or towns from overruling his newest decisions, specifically,

“no county, city or town may make or issue any order, rule or regulation that conflicts with or is in addition with this policy, directives or intent of this or any other Executive Order relating to COVID-19 public health emergency, or any other order, rule or regulation that was not in place as of March 11, 2020. This includes but is not limited to mandated use of face coverings.”

It is because of this newest order that Mayor Diak has issued a City Proclamation rescinding all prior COVID-19 mandated restrictions that the City of Page had issued prior to 03-25-2021 and will support Governor Ducey’s new guidelines. Please be aware that the Mayor still is in support of all of the recommended CDC guidelines and hopes that people will act in the best interest of all concerned.

“As Mayor I fully support our Governor’s decision to move into the next stage of recovery from this terrible pandemic. I want to stress to all that businesses in Page still have the right to expect face coverings in their establishment, and I hope that all will be respectful of those that expect this.”