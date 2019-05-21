Martin Signs Letter of Intent with SUU

With family and coaches watching, Page High School running phenom, Bowen Martin, signed a National Letter of Intent with Southern Utah University last week as a member of the men’s track team. SUU awarded him a scholarship worth $3,800 which will cover his room and board.

Martin was a four-year varsity runner for both the Sand Devils track team and cross-country team. He ran the 800 meter, 1600 meter, 3200 meter, and was a member of the 4×800 relay team.

During his time as a Running Devil, Martin garnered 10 state titles and numerous other running accolades including:

Two time Navajo Times Runner of the Year.

Milesplit Runner of the Year.

Cross-country individual state champion.

Four time team cross-country state titles.

Two time 4×800 team state titles.

Two time 1600 meter individual state champion.

3200 meter individual state champion.

Set a new 4×800 school record with a time of 8:04.

Thank you to Page Unified School district/ S. Law for photo and story.