Martin Signs Letter of Intent with SUU

May 21
08:39 2019
With family and coaches watching, Page High School running phenom, Bowen Martin, signed a National Letter of Intent with Southern Utah University last week as a member of the men’s track team. SUU awarded him a scholarship worth $3,800 which will cover his room and board.

Martin was a four-year varsity runner for both the Sand Devils track team and cross-country team. He ran the 800 meter, 1600 meter, 3200 meter, and was a member of the 4×800 relay team.

During his time as a Running Devil, Martin garnered 10 state titles and numerous other running accolades including:

  • Two time Navajo Times Runner of the Year.
  • Milesplit Runner of the Year.
  • Cross-country individual state champion.
  • Four time team cross-country state titles.
  • Two time 4×800 team state titles.
  • Two time 1600 meter individual state champion.
  • 3200 meter individual state champion.
  • Set a new 4×800 school record with a time of 8:04.

 

Thank you to Page Unified School district/ S. Law for photo and story.

 

