Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a time to reflect on the struggles for equality and freedom in America. It’s also a day to recall our various connections to the holiday’s namesake.

For Arizona State University, the major tie to King is a speech he delivered on campus June 3, 1964 — less than one month before the landmark Civil Rights Act was signed.

Titled “Religious Witness for Human Dignity” (listen to the speech here), King delivered the address to an audience of 8,000 people at ASU’s Goodwin Stadium.