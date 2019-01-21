News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day
January 21
07:23 2019
Print This Article

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a time to reflect on the struggles for equality and freedom in America. It’s also a day to recall our various connections to the holiday’s namesake.

For Arizona State University, the major tie to King is a speech he delivered on campus June 3, 1964 — less than one month before the landmark Civil Rights Act was signed.

Titled “Religious Witness for Human Dignity” (listen to the speech here), King delivered the address to an audience of 8,000 people at ASU’s Goodwin Stadium.

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.