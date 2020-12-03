Mark Kelly Sworn-in as U.S. Senator on Wednesday

Mark Kelly Sworn In

By John Christian Hopkins

Arizona has a new U.S. Senator/Navajo Nation Leaders are Happy

Former astronaut Mark Kelly, 56, was sworn in Wednesday (Dec 2) to finish the term of the late John McCain. That term ends in 2022.

“Congratulations to Senator Kelly and his family on this special day. The Navajo Nation looks forward to working together with Senator Kelly and his office in the coming years,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “I also want to recognize and thank former Senator Martha McSally for her service to the people of Arizona. I am excited to work with Senator Kelly and continuing to build a strong working relationship that benefits the Navajo people and all citizens of Arizona.”

McSally had been appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to step into McCain’s seat until an election could be held.

“We are confident that Senator Kelly will be an advocate for the rural communities of Native Americans in Arizona,” Vice President Myron Lizer said. “I look forward to working with Senator Kelly.”

Nez had previously met with Kelly and provided an overview of the Navajo Nation priorities related to the former Bennett Freeze area, water rights, infrastructure development, economic initiatives, and other issues related to the Navajo Nation.

Kelly, a Democrat, is the husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt in January 2011.

Featured Photo: Mark Kelly sworn-in with his wife at his side