Marijuana Study Wins $13 Million Grant

By John Christian Hopkins

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) – in conjunction with Scottsdale Research Institute (SRI) – will be awarded a $12,979,050 grant from Michigan’s $20 million competitive 2021 Veterans Marijuana Research Grant Program.

The grant will be used to evaluate the usefulness of marijuana in “treating the medical conditions of United States armed services veterans and preventing veteran suicide.”

“Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), pain, depression, and substance use disorders are common among veterans and significant drivers of suicidality,” said Dr. Sue Sisley, president of SRI.

Studies show that 22 veterans a day commit suicide.

The Michigan program is funded through adult-use marijuana retail taxes.

“This grant enables more rigorous study, overseen by the FDA, which may lead to cannabis flower becoming prescriptible medicine someday,” Sisley added.

Veterans are demanding objective cannabis drug development research, she said.

An earlier clinical trial looked at using inhaled cannabis for treating PTSD.

“This grant funding provides the resources needed to leverage the results from the first trial, conduct a fully-powered clinical trial, and align the body of scientific evidence with cannabis that more closely mirrors what is available within state-regulated cannabis programs,” said Dr. Berra Yazar-Klosinki, chief scientific officer of MAPS’ Public Benefit Corporation.

The newly-funded study will be only the second clinical trial to compare the safety and efficacy of cannabis against placebo for treatment of PTSD and the first to evaluate inhalation of high-THC botanical cannabis.

Veterans who have been diagnosed with moderate-to-severe PTSD will be eligible for enrollment; it will not exclude those with major depressive disorder or substance use disorders. Three hundred twenty Veterans will be enrolled across four trial sites, two of which will be in Michigan.

Following a three-week enrollment and evaluation period, veterans will spend five weeks self-administering inhaled, self-titrated doses of high-quality botanical cannabis on an outpatient basis for treatment of PTSD.

This study will continue MAPS’/SRI’s investigation into the treatment of PTSD with the second randomized controlled trial to test the therapeutic potential of inhalation of botanical cannabis as a treatment for PTSD in veterans. This study is essential for understanding potential risks and therapeutic benefits of cannabis for PTSD patients.