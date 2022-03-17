Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Unintentionally Drops 180 Criminal Cases

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office was forced to drop 180 criminal cases because charges weren’t filed before the statute of limitation expired. An investigation by the Arizona Republic found the attorney’s office was forced to drop 180 misdemeanor cases, including drunk driving, domestic assault, and criminal damage incidents that occurred in 2020 – because prosecutors forgot to file charges before the deadline passed. “The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office failed to review roughly 180 misdemeanor cases from 2020 prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The Office took steps to notify law enforcement agencies and victims of this error,” wrote the attorney’s office in a statement, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. “The Office has also redirected resources to ensure this error does not occur in the future.” Under Arizona law, misdemeanor cases are required to be filed within a year that the alleged crime occurred, reports said. It is unclear at this time how the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office plans to move forward with this situation.

