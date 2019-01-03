Marathons Coming In 2019

It is never to early to train for either a half or a full marathon. The Lake Powell marathon is slated for mid October 2019 but, if you are in the mood for a early marathon the Antelope Canyon Ultra marathon begins March 9, 2019. The Antelope Canyon marathon has only a few spots left for the 100 mile run.

The Navajo Parks race series released their 9 race schedule for 2019. The first race is the Little Colorado River half marathon on February 9, 2019 and the final race for the schedule is the Four Connors race December 5, 2019. Make sure you register early to take advantage of early registration fees.