Lake Powell News

Maps Leaked To Boundary Changes for Reduced National Monuments

December 06
08:32 2017
Now that the decision has been made, new maps have been leaked showing the likely new boundaries designated for the national monuments – President Trump’s reduction of the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument looks to divide the monument designation into three separate parts. In Garfield and Kane counties, the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument has been trimmed from nearly  1. 9 million acres to just over one million acres. The maps of both the Grand Staircase and Bears Ears were leaked via social media  yesterday by Wilderness.org a group who opposes the decision -and also shared by National Geographic–  The Grand Staircase map of new boundaries shows three smaller sections where the larger monument has existed for 21 years, including the Escalante Canyons which is now 243,000 acres, Kaparowitz consisting of 551,000 acres and Grand Staircase  that now encompasses 212,000 acres.

Instead of a 1.35-million acre Bears Ears National Monument, there are now two smaller national monuments in San Juan County, including the Indian Creek and the Shash Jaa national monuments.

Click here to read National Geographic’s article that includes the maps leaked of the new boundaries from Wilderness.org.

Boundariesgrand staircase escalanteMapsNational GeographicreductionTrumpWilderness.org

