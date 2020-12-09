Many More High-Speed Broadband Networks for Rural Arizona
December 09
15:19 2020
O’Halleran: Nearly $200 Million for Rural Broadband in Arizona
WASHINGTON – Today, Congressman O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced that nearly $200 million in federal funding had been awarded by the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to build high-speed broadband networks in 129,445 locations throughout Arizona.
Last year, O’Halleran sent a bipartisan letter to the FCC requesting procedures for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to maximize the efficiency and efficacy of the funds for rural broadband deployment to ensure networks constructed with such funds are of the highest quality and provide the speeds necessary to improve the quality of life for families throughout rural America.
“This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the urgent need to address the dire inadequacy of access to quality broadband in rural communities, as families increasingly rely on the internet to work, learn, and receive health care safely,” said O’Halleran. “I am pleased that the FCC heeded my urgent request to connect more rural families to the high-speed internet they need, and I will continue to provide oversight of the FCC as we take important steps toward closing the digital divide in Arizona.”
A total of $195,847,668.40 in support funds were awarded through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction to 7 bidders in Arizona to serve 129,445 locations throughout the state.
