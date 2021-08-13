Many Farms, Az., Looks to Help From Above

Many Farms Looks to Help From Above

By John Christian Hopkins

Last week, Council Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., and other federal and tribal officials visited the Diversion Dam structure within the Many Farms Community.

The group visited the feeder gate, sluice gate concrete unit, Chinle wash upstream channels and the reservoir. With the recent amount of rainfall on the Navajo Nation, the Many Farms Community is looking to re-examine the Diversion Dam to maximize the rainwater collected during times of drought.

“The existing work to identify capturing water is a good recommendation and task at hand, including the water projects pending,” Begay said. “We may be overbudget, however, and will seek to congressional and Washington D.C. level aid with recommendations from the BIA Office of the Interior, on the current status of revitalization irrigation, farmland conditions, infrastructure, and water shed projects.”

Begay was accompanied on the tour by representatives from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources (DNR), Navajo Abandoned Mine Lands (AML), and Many Farms Chapter Officials.

“We will request to BIA continued guidance in our initiatives as we collaborate with the chapters, Central Navajo Agency, and Navajo Nation Departments,” Begay added.

Many Farms relies on the water run-off from the winter and monsoon seasons for farming practices and the leaders requested a study for water shed projects to be established within the community.

The study will identify the prime locations to capture water to recharge the underground aquifers.

“The Navajo Nation also needs to develop watershed projects at certain parts of the reservation,” DNR Director Dr. Rudy Shebala said. “While we utilize surface water, watershed projects will help capture water and help recharge underground aquifers.”

It is hoped that the recapturing of rainwater will reestablish Many Farms as the agriculture hub it once was in the 1930’s.