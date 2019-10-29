News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Many Arizona Firefighters Deployed to California

October 29
04:40 2019
Phoenix, AZ (10/28/19) – Over the last few days, nearly 120 Arizona firefighters and 34 engines arrived in California to lend a hand on multiple wildfires burning across that state.

On Thursday, October 24, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management received an initial order for ten engines to head to California. On Sunday, California fire officials asked for 24 more.

In total, 34 engines and nearly 120 firefighters are in California and assigned to various roles. Twenty-four of the engine crews are prepositioned throughout California. Some of those crews are staged in anticipation of new fire starts while others are acting as backfill for local departments. The other ten engines have already been assigned to various wildfires.

As California braces for another wind event in the next few days, it is likely they may request more resources from Arizona.

Firefighters are on a minimum 14-day assignment.

Arizona fire departments represented include: the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Avra Valley, Beaver Dam-Littlefield, Buckskin, Christopher Kohls, Concho, Corona de Tucson, Elephant Head, Eloy, Fry, Golden Valley, Green Valley, Helmet Peak, Mesa, Mohave Valley, Nogales, Northwest, Patagonia, Pine-Strawberry, Pinetop, Pinion Pine, Rio Verde, Sedona, St. Johns, Summit, Sun City, Sunnyside, Sunsite-Pearce, Surprise, Taylor-Snowflake, Timber Mesa, Tubac, Verde Valley, and Vernon. For more information, contact Tiffany Davila

Featured Photo: Sacramento Bee

arizona department of forestry and managementarizona firefighterscalifornia fires

