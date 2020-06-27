Mangum Fire Update: Saturday

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

June 27
03:20 2020
Electrical Service Restored to the North Rim and Jacob Lake

Mangum Fire:

Size: 71,420acres                                        

Containment: 46%                                      

Cause:  Under Investigation  

Total Personnel:  652  

 

On Friday the northeast corner of the fire remained active, with crews continuing to flank the fire with line construction and direct attack where possible. A smoke column developed over the NE section during late afternoon as interior fuels were consumed.  On other sections of the fire crews extinguished hot spots, conducted suppression repair, and improved fire lines. Power was restored to Grand Canyon National Park by late afternoon. Efforts continued to mitigate hazardous trees along highway 89-A as the Team tentatively hopes to reopen Highways 89-A and 67 for public travel by Sunday.

 

Due to a previous error in calculation, the corrected containment percentage has been reduced to 46%.

                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Over the weekend firefighters will focus on continued suppression on the NE side. Crews working controlled sections of the fire will conduct suppression repair on the remainder of the perimeter. The weather forecast is for changing conditions with another wind event forecast over the weekend.

 

Featured Photo: Facebook/Mike McMillan

 

Closures: Highway 89-A is closed from Mile Post 545 near the Cliff Dwellings to Fredonia. Businesses remain open in Marble Canyon and Vermillion Cliffs. Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is also closed. Due to the road closures, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park is presently inaccessible. See: https://www.Facebook.com/GrandCanyonNationalPark/  The South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park remains open. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Bureau of Land Management has also closed its lands east of Fredonia, both closures are for public safety. See: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.article/6748/52037/

 

Restrictions: Kaibab National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. For a full list of prohibitions, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=58061  

 

Evacuations: Jacob Lake and several residences along House Rock Road.

    

Temporary Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area. Remember, that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). If you fly, we can’t!   

 

For further information, please visit the following links:
Inciweb:https://inciweb.nwcg.gov  
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/MangumFire/

Twitter: @MangumFire

Smoke Outlooks: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralArizona

CDC Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/smoke-faq.html

