Mangum Fire Update June 15, 2020

The most recent update on the fire burning on the Kaibab National Forest shows it has grown to just under 25,000 acres now. Some risk remains for the Jacob Lake community but has diminished. Previous fuel treatments have helped in the defensible space around the community.

Crews are working 24 hours in fighting the blaze. Crews will continue to construct fireline to minimize the fire’s northward movement northeast of highway 89A. Crews will work to attempt to secure the fire’s spread near Little Mountain. Forecast weather includes less wind today, but dry conditions, high temperatures, and low humidity remain the present conditions. Winds will be gustier tomorrow.



Highway 89A is closed from Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the entire fire area and that includes the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. The entire Kaibab National Forest remains under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. Temporary Flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area.