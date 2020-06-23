Mangum Fire Growing, But With More Containment

The Mangum Fire is 69,277 acres and 28% contained.

Smoke: With the overall trend of decreased smoke production continuing today, smoke impacts from the Mangum fire will be remain generally light across northern Arizona. Smoke that did settle into canyons and lower lying areas to the east and south of the fire should be lifting.

Due to the proximity to the fire expect smoke throughout the day in the Lee’s Ferry/Marble Canyon area. Smoke will move eastward and then settle off the Kaibab Plateau to the southeast and south.

Hazy skies and light smoke impacts were expected from Tuba City to the Winslow area by Tuesday morning. Transported light smoke settling along the Chinle Valley is possible again overnight.

Sunday westerly winds aligned with east draining canyons to push the fire off the rocky slopes towards the House Rock Valley. By afternoon, a large smoke column developed over the NE portion of the fire. Fire managers responded with air tankers and helicopters dropping retardant and water to aid crews poised to intercept new eastward fire movement.

The other portions of the fire perimeter remained active but within containment lines. Fire fighters continued to improve, patrol, and monitor the rest of the fire perimeter with great success.

Today’s weather forecast continues warm and dry. Firefighters will again hold and secure fire lines and anchor points around various portions of the fire while watching for spot fires. The northern portion of the fire will be the main effort as other portions cool. Crews will continue efforts to limit the fires northern section’s growth eastward.

Closures: Highway 89A is closed from Mile Post 545 near the Cliff Dwellings to Fredonia. Businesses remain open in Marble Canyon and Vermillion Cliffs. Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is also closed. Due to the road closures, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park is presently inaccessible. The South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park remains open. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Bureau of Land Management has also closed its lands east of Fredonia, both closures are for public safety.

See: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.article/6748/52037/

Restrictions: Kaibab National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. For a full list of prohibitions, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=58061

Evacuations: Jacob Lake and several residences along House Rock Road.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area. Remember, that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). If you fly, we can’t!

For further information, please visit the following links:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MangumFire/