Mangum Fire Area Partly Re-opened in Kaibab National Forest

Mangum Fire closure area reduced; road and trail closures remain in place

FREDONIA, Ariz., September 16, 2020 — A significant portion of the Mangum Fire closure has been reopened to the public. The Kaibab National Forest has lifted some road closures as well as the nearly 80,000-acre area closure that spanned the northernmost part of the North Kaibab Ranger District.

The Kaibab National Forest continues to analyze conditions frequently, seeking opportunities to increase public access as much as possible. However, public safety is always the top priority. Closures on Jacob Canyon Trail as well as Forest Roads 22, 462, 461, and 423 will remain in place because extreme hazards are still abundant.

The public is urged to be vigilant and use good judgement while in the area. Visitors should be aware of their surroundings at all times and monitor the current and forecast weather.

Potential risks in any area recently burned by wildfire include the following:

Storms resulting in flash flooding that could wash out roads, initiate debris flows, and entrap people at flooded stream courses.

Unstable burned trees (snags) that could fall or shed large limbs.

Eroded and very rough roads resulting in dangerous driving conditions.

Unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (logs, rocks, boulders, etc.).

Burned out tree stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in.

Blowing dust on roads and hillsides.

Visitors to the North Kaibab Ranger District are advised to follow these outdoor safety best practices:

Know the weather forecast and check it frequently as conditions can change in a very short timeframe.

Let someone outside of the area know exactly where you are and where you will be travelling.

Do not park vehicles or camp in areas with burned snags or where potential flood waters would prevent escape. Know where you are in relation to drainages and have an exit strategy planned.

During windy conditions, remain in open areas that are free of trees (both live and burned) as much as

If an area seems unsafe for any reason,

Have appropriate maps and know where you are at all

Keep a well-charged cell phone or communication device with you and monitor it so you know when you’re in an area where there is no cell

Understand that there are many areas on public lands that are remote. It can take a very long time before responders can arrive if a rescue is required. The North Kaibab has very remote areas in its district.

Mangum Fire Closure Order and Map: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=59436

The public is also reminded that Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across the entire Kaibab National Forest. For additional information, please visit: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=60878

Kaibab National Forest information is also available through the following sources: