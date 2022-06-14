Man Suspected of Starting Pipeline Fire Arraigned

The man arrested in connection with starting the Pipeline Fire was arraigned in federal court on Monday.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Matthew Riser ignited some toilet paper and put it under a rock several feet from Forest Road 9002 on Saturday, June 11th, not expecting his fire to smolder all night.

Riser reportedly awoke the next morning seeing 200-foot flames.

He reportedly attempted to put the fire out with his sleeping bag, but had no luck.

Riser was reportedly seen driving quickly away from the fire.

He has been charged with 3 counts of building a fire during restrictions, among other charges.

A detention and status hearing is set for Thursday morning.