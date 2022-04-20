Man in Custody of CCSO Dies; No Foul Play Suspected

Flagstaff, AZ – Yesterday evening at approximately 6:00 PM, while conducting a security and welfare check, a Detention Sergeant discovered an unresponsive male in a single cell located in the CCSO medical unit.

The Sergeant immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began, with the assistance from CCSO Medical Staff, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving measures. Additionally, staff requested a response of Emergency Medical Services. CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator(AED) was performed and used until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 6:39 PM, at which time, the individual was declared deceased.

The individual has been identified as Gibson Benally, 53, of Chinle, AZ. The same day, at approximately 4:45 PM inmates in the housing unit where Mr. Benally was assigned alerted staff that Mr. Benally was experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness. Detention Staff went to check on Mr. Benally and contacted an on-duty Nurse to come to the housing unit. The on-duty Nurse assessed Mr. Benally and Medical Staff determined that Mr. Benally would be moved to a medical cell for medical observation. Mr. Benally was moved to the medical cell at approximately 5:33 PM.

Mr. Benally was currently being housed in a cell by himself when he was found unresponsive.

At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Mr. Benally died by an apparent medical related event. The death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.