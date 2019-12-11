Man Going 65 in a 20 mph Zone Survives 300-Ft Fall

This is from Jerome, Az. Police Department Facebook Page:

On Monday, December 9, 2019, at approximately 5:38 PM dispatch notified the Jerome Police Department of an unknown injury accident on Highway 89A near Dundee in the Town of Jerome. Conflicting information was received as to the number of victims and the extent of injuries.

Jerome PD officers, as well as Clarkdale PD officers, arrived first on scene, followed by Jerome Fire Department personnel and located the vehicle which had left the roadway and rolled approximately 400 feet down a steep embankment. A single-occupant (driver) was located in the vehicle. He was semi-conscious and had visible signs of injuries, treatment was initiated and an extrication plan was established.

Additional personnel arrived on scene from Verde Valley Fire Department and Cottonwood Fire Department and Verde Valley Ambulance. Due to the location of the crash site, the mechanism of injury to the patient, and steepness of the rugged terrain, the DPS Ranger 1 helicopter was requested. A steep angle rope rescue system was initiated as a secondary backup in the event the helicopter had problems.

Mechanical extrication was utilized to remove the patient from the vehicle. The patient was stabilized and packaged for transport. Paramedics treated the patient as crews awaited the helicopter and the steep angle rope rescue setup.

DPS Ranger helicopter arrived on scene and lowered a paramedic to the scene, the patient was packaged for helicopter winch operations and lifted from the scene. He was transported directly to Deer Valley Hospital in Phoenix for treatment. The current condition of the patient was listed as good.

Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting Jerome PD with the accident investigation as there were indications of possible drug intoxication by the driver. Unknown if seatbelts were worn.

Initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway and was airborne for 121 feet before impacting and rolling another approximately 300 feet to a point where it came to rest. The driver made a statement he was going 65 miles per hour at the time. This is a 20 mile per hour zone.

We wish to thank all agencies who assisted in this event including Clarkdale PD, Jerome Fire, Cottonwood Fire, Verde Valley Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance, Native Air, DPS Ranger, and DPS Troopers. This incident was successful due to the excellent work and cooperation by all involved.

PHOTOS: Jerome PD Facebook Page