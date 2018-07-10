News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Man Dies From South Rim Fall

July 10
09:50 2018
Andrey Privin PHOTO CREDIT: Fox News

A sad ending for the 24 year old Buffalo Grove, Illinois man who decided to climb over a railing at a Grand Canyon viewpoint near Mather Point. Andrey Privin died July 3rd after losing his footing at the South Rim and falling 500 feet. The incident still under investigation, though sources say he may have been merely attempting to remove his backpack at the time.

Family and friends have set up a gofundme page to help his immediate family cover the funeral expenses. Lake Powell Life News sending out the most sincerest of condolences to that family.

 

