Making Page EV-Friendly

Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure Presentation (with EVs on Display) Team P3A, on its Northeastern Loop of the 7th Annual Plug’n All Around AZ, will be rolling into Page to give an EV presentation for Page Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce Members, as well as the general public. The goal of the presentation is to increase public awareness and understanding of EV’s, and to make Arizona “EV Friendly.”

This EVent will take place next Wednesday morning, April 25th, 2018, from 9:00 to 11:00am, in the Chamber parking lot.

The non-profit Tucson Electric Vehicle Association members do this as a public service.