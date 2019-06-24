Make Your Own Car For “Drive In” Thursday!

Come to John C. Page Memorial Park for an evening of entertainment galore! The Page Public Library is once again bringing you movies in the park this summer, and the first one is this Thursday, June 27. Starting at 6 pm there will be all kinds of games in the park like nine square in the air, Frisbee golf, bean bag toss games and more! Lots of fun for the whole family plus DJ C-Batch will be playing some fun dance music to give moms and dads some fun exercise and get the little ones all tuckered out before the main event which is a “drive-in movie” made for homemade box cars kids make themselves!

Make yourself a fun car out of cardboard and decorate it all up so you can enjoy the movie in the grass at the park Thursday night, it’s Guardians of the Galaxy so you know the music and comedy will keep you smiling well into the night! Bring a blanket or a low chair if you don’t have a fun cardboard car to watch the movie from, but making your own gets you entered in to win one of the cool prizes for the best cars- so give it some extra effort see what you win!

Music and games from 6-8pm and then park your cardboard car in the grass for Guardians of the Galaxy at Memorial Park starting at DUSK!