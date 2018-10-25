Voting well underway for the 2018 midterm election and the ACLU is keeping a close watch on ballots that are rejected and why. Mail-in ballots in Arizona now account for nearly three-quarters of the total ballots cast, but not all those ballots will be counted.

According to the ACLU In 2016, 2,657 of those ballots were rejected because election officials were not “satisfied” that the signature on the ballot matched the voter’s registration signature. Many of those voters were not even told that their vote was rejected until after Election Day, if at all.

Make sure your vote counts! Sign your ballot the way you signed your voter’s registration. The rule is that counties must ensure that all mail-in voters are given notice and an opportunity to confirm their signature before their ballot is rejected, but all counties except Pima are reportedly rejecting ballots with perceived mismatches that they receive on or near Election Day, which is a violation of a voter’s constitutional rights to due process.

Earlier this week a federal court in Georgia ruled similar signature matching practices unconstitutional. The court ordered election officials to provide all absentee voters with due process before rejecting their ballot.