Major Storm Will Bring Rain and Snow Through Thursday
National Weather Service – Flagstaff
Issued: 415 PM Tuesday November 19, 2019
Next Update: 600 AM Wednesday November 20, 2019
Point of Contact: NWS Operations (24/7/365) (928) 774-4414
KEY POINTS
● A wet and colder weather pattern has developed.
● Precipitation coverage and intensity increases tonight and continues through Thursday night.
● Coverage of rain and snow showers will decrease from northwest to southeast across the state
Thursday night through Friday afternoon.
● A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Yavapai, extreme southern Coconino and northern Gila Counties.
Valid period is 12 AM MST Wednesday through 6 PM MST Thursday.
● A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the White Mountains above 7000 feet. A Winter Weather
Advisory has been issued above 6500 feet for the Kaibab Plateau starting at Noon MST Wednesday and
portions of Grand Canyon Country and the Mogollon Rim starting at 5 PM MST Wednesday.
Click on diagrams to enlarge!