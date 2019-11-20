News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Major Storm Will Bring Rain and Snow Through Thursday

November 20
04:42 2019
Rain predictions

National Weather Service – Flagstaff

Issued: 415 PM Tuesday November 19, 2019
Next Update: 600 AM Wednesday November 20, 2019
Point of Contact: NWS Operations (24/7/365) (928) 774-4414

KEY POINTS
● A wet and colder weather pattern has developed.

● Precipitation coverage and intensity increases tonight and continues through Thursday night.

● Coverage of rain and snow showers will decrease from northwest to southeast across the state
Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

Snow predictions

● A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Yavapai, extreme southern Coconino and northern Gila Counties.
Valid period is 12 AM MST Wednesday through 6 PM MST Thursday.

● A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the White Mountains above 7000 feet. A Winter Weather
Advisory has been issued above 6500 feet for the Kaibab Plateau starting at Noon MST Wednesday and
portions of Grand Canyon Country and the Mogollon Rim starting at 5 PM MST Wednesday.

 

Click on diagrams to enlarge!

Major Storm Will Bring Rain and Snow Through Thursday - overview

