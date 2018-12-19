News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Major Snowpack Needed to Bring Lake Levels Up

December 19
11:08 2018
The Southwest Climate Outlook for December has been released from the Climate Assessment for the Southwest NOAA Team. The list of 8 Arizona Reservoirs examined in the report showing Lake Powell down to a 43 percent capacity, with the highest one month change in storage among the eight reservoirs in the report. Lake Mead ‘s volume is at 38 percent capacity.

Weather experts are hoping for a heavy snow pack to help ease drought conditions and storage levels for Lake Powell.

Read the latest statistics here.

