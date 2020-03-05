Mail Your Early Ballot for the PPE By Wednesday, March 11th

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Office wants to remind early voters that voted early ballots must be received no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day, March 17. Early voters should put their voted early ballot in the mail no later than Wednesday, March 11 to ensure that the ballot is received in time to be counted.

Voted early ballots may be dropped off in one of the white ballot drop boxes located in the parking lots of the County General Services Building, 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff or the County Health and Human Services Building, 2625 N King St, Flagstaff. They can also be dropped off at an early voting site. For a list of early voting sites go to: www.coconino.az.gov/elections and select Early Voting Sites.

On Election Day, March 17, early voters can drop off their voted early ballots at any polling place or vote center in the county between 6 am and 7 pm (local time).

Early voters should remember to sign the return ballot envelope. Arizona state law requires the voter to personally vote his or her own early ballot and to sign the early ballot return envelope. If the envelope is not signed by the voter the ballot cannot be counted.

The deadline to have an early ballot mailed to a voter is Friday, March 6. Voters may vote early in person through Thursday, March 12 or Friday, March 13 at an early voting site depending on the location. A list of the early voting sites can be found on the Elections Office webpage www.coconino.az.gov/elections or by calling the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.