Magnum Fire Smoke Expected in Lechee, Page and Beyond

Be Aware! Be safe! Say healthy!

(See fire/smoke watch below)

It’s not just the Magnum Fire officials are worried about! Additional fires are going on an may impact air quality around Northern Arizona. Smoke outlooks for other areas can be found at:

https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/

The Magnum Fire is 19,813 Acres in size, and as of Sunday night was 2% contained.

SMOKE:

Southwest winds wll continue to push Magnum smoke t the Northeast. However, the smoke should mostly say aloft with minimal impacts on air quality in the surrounding communities. The exception is expected to be the Page/Lechee area, where smoke was expected to settle overnight Sunday/Monday.

Magnum smoke will continue to be visible from both the North and South rims of the Grand Canyon. Highway 67, Highway 89-A, as well as Fredonia, Kanab and Page will likely be involved in the Magnum smoke.

In addition there are multiple burning in the Southwest U.S. that are producing smoke and contributing to overall haze across Arizona and into Utah and Colorado.

Health

If you begin to notice health effects from smoke, you are encouraged to follow actions to protect yourself.

(Click to enlarge…tan area expected to see smoke)