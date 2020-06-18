Magnum Fire Keeps Growing & Sending Us Smoke

Special Statement: From the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program

The Magnum Fire is 47,561 acres and 3% contained. Smoke Yesterday brought impressive smoke production pushing to the northeast. The southwest winds will continue today but shift to the west mid-day and start to push smoke to the east impacting the Page/Lechee area and into Lee’s Ferry.

This area will also see light to moderate smoke on and off into Friday.

Tuba City may see light smoke impacts in the morning from a small fire to the southwest but will get Magnum smoke in the evening as the winds swing more to the northwest and see light to moderate smoke through Friday.

The winds and smoke continue to swing around late in the evening moving smoke south and then back north. As this happens both the north and south rims of the Grand Canyon will see light to moderate amounts of smoke and Fredonia and Kanab may get smoke in the early morning on Friday.

With the variable winds and continued smoke production it will be important to pay attention to changing conditions. Health If you begin to notice health effects from smoke, you are encouraged to follow the “actions to protect yourself” listed below.