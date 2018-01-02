Magic Carpet Ride Over for California Man

Loren Krytzer was living in a shack, squeaking by on disability checks. He had recently lost a leg in a near-fatal auto accident. Life was tough, and getting tougher, when he suddenly struck it rich.

He walked into a California auction house and 77 seconds later was a millionaire.

An old family heirloom – a Navajo rug made in the 1800s – turned out to be worth a fortune. It had been sitting in his closet for seven years when he thought to bring it to an auction house in hopes of making a few bucks. Krytzer made $1.5 million in little over a minute.

But, the Beatles warned us that money can’t buy love. Apparently it doesn’t help with peace of mind either.

With his newfound windfall, Krytzer’s disability payments were halted. He had no job, no government payments – but he didn’t need them with his new hoard. He immediately bought a $250,000 house. In fact he bought two houses. But the blanket money is also causing him a king-size tax bill, so the family is planning a move from California to Idaho where the cost of living is less.

Before he struck it rich, after the rent was paid. Krytzer’s family had been scraping by on $200 a month.