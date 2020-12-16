Lynette Bonar Recipient of Prestigious Cancer Award

Tuba City CEO Wins Award

By John Christian Hopkins

Lynette Bonar was recognized for her work in combatting cancer.

Bonar, the CEO of the Tuba City Regional Health Care Center (TCRHCC), was given the Cancer Community Catalyst of the Year award for her work in improving cancer care access to underserved communities.

Before 2019 Navajo, Hopi and Paiute tribal members had to travel at least 200 miles round-trip to receive cancer care. But Bonar, with help from her partners, established the first cancer care facility on any Native American reservation.

The clinic combines traditional healing and modern medicine. The staff also speaks Navajo.

Sixty percent of their clients believe in traditional healing, as does Bonar.

Bonar said she was honored and humbled by the award.