‘Lunatics are Taking Over the Asylum’

The movie studio United Artists was formed 100 years ago this month. It was a risky gambit and four of the biggest stars in Hollywood bet their careers on the outcome.

When the “flickers” first began around 1905 the studio system was not far behind. The men who put up the money to make movies wanted to maximize their profits and they astutely realized that “stars” would demand more money.

To combat this, the earliest movies did not list the names of the actors. That would soon change.

Florence Lawrence made her first film in 1906, earning $5 a day for two weeks work. The Vitagraph studio hired her in 1907 for $20a week – to act and serve as a seamstress.

In 1909 she went to work for Hollywood’s first great director-producer, D.W. Griffith. He paid her $25 a week just to act. Her popularity boomed and still unknown to audiences she as called “The Biograph Girl.”

Fans wrote in asking for more of her pictures, and studios realized they could market their stars an increase profits. Florence Lawrence became the first artist to have her name on the marquee. By 1912 the woman considered the first movie star was earning $500 a week.

In 1915, while filming a movie, the studio caught fire. Lawrence rushed into the building and was able to save another actor’s life – but was badly burned.

Hollywood soon forgot its disfigured star.

Lawrence was not just some bimbo either. She invented the first automobile turn signal and brake signal. Unfortunately she never patented them.

But as Lawrence’s star was rising, other studios looked to create their own stars. Replacing Lawrence at Biograph was “Little Mary” – Mary Pickford. From 1909 to the early 1920’s Pickford would be the

most famous woman in the world.

As studio heads predicted the stars, discovering their names brought in more money for the studios, wanted a bigger piece of the pie.

In 1918 several of the biggest stars started talking about forming their own studio. Not only would they get to keep their profits, but they would have control over what movies they made.

On February 5, 1919 United Artists was incorporated. It prompted one critic t say “The inmates are taking over the asylum!”

The four original founders were Pickford, Griffith, Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., and Charlie Chaplin. (Top cowboy star William S. Hart backed out and the last minute.) Each partner was supposed to make five films a

year.

United Artists had a slow start, not releasing its first film until 1921. Instead of each star making five movies a year the studio only averaged five movies a year for its first half-decade in business.

First Chaplin was under contract to another studio and had to make two more movies before he could turn his attention to UA. Of course Chaplin was a perfectionist and took years to make a film, compared to most being made in a matter of weeks. It would be almost six years before Chaplin made his first UA film.

Unbeknownst to anyone, the great Griffith’s glory days were behind him. He would make movies until the 1930s but never recaptured his earlier magnificence. He dropped out of UA in 1924.

United Artistsfaced collapse.

But veteran producer Joseph Schenck was bought in as president. Schenck came with his wife, Norma Talmadge, his sister-in-law Constance Talmadge, and brother-in-law Buster Keaton, thus providing new material for UA.

The studio was kept afloat by Pickford, who remained popular, and her soon-to-be husband, Fairbanks who reach new heights of fame as Hollywood’s first action hero.

But, even as his films – “Robin Hood,” “The Three Musketeers,” “The Black Pirate” and “The Thief of Bagdad” – became bigger and bigger hits, Fairbanks spared no expense on production costs.

This caused some friction between the playful Fairbanks and the penny-conscious Pickford.

But Fairbanks was aging and unable to maintain the action hero persona. He died in 1939.

Pickford, a middle-aged woman, grew tired of playing little girls and teen heroines. She tried taking on more adult roles but her fans wanted their “Little Mary.”

By the mid-1930s Pickford retired.

But UA endured and the dream became a reality. In 1981 United Artists was sold to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for about $1 billion in today’s money.