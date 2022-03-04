Low Water Update from GCNRA: March 4th, 2022
March 04
11:57 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bullfrog North Ramp Extension Project: This construction contract includes regrading and permanently extending the Bullfrog North Ramp to the lowest level possible, or 3520, until spring runoff begins (typically Easter, April 17, 2022). For safety reasons, the construction zone will be closed to public access when mobilizing and staging begins during the week of March 7. The construction zone will remain closed until the last concrete pour dries. (The amount of extension that is possible will be dependent on the lowest water level reached before spring runoff begins, as no construction will occur in water.) This project is anticipated to be completed May 1, 2022. Use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels.
- Extending the Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Continues: On March 1, 2022, Aramark’s contractor poured concrete on the middle section and south side of the ramp. During construction, at least one lane will remain open with boiler plate ramp extensions until the project is completed (to target elevation 3490).
- Marina Components Being Moved: To ensure they do not become beached and inaccessible due to low water, park and concessioner staff are moving some marina components this week. Boaters are advised that some components are being moved to the Wahweap area and others, including the Dangling Rope fuel dock, are being moved to the Halls Crossing area.