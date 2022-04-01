Low Water Update from GCNRA: March 31, 2022
April 01
11:54 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) March 24-Month Study: Last week, BOR released its March 24-Month Study. Projections indicate the dry winter has continued, and we have not seen much improvement. Lake Powell has temporarily dropped below the target elevation of 3,525 feet and is expected to remain under that elevation until the end of May when spring runoff gives it a boost. For more information on the March 24-Month Study Projections, please visit: https://www.usbr.gov/…/riverops/24ms-projections.html or BOR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coloradoriverbasin
- Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: The contractor stabilized the area where extremely wet and soft subsurface materials caused problems last week. Two lanes are open, and vessels of all sizes can be launched and retrieved. The contractor plans to be on site next week to begin prepping and pouring more sections of concrete.
- Bullfrog North Ramp Construction: Concrete has been poured on the upper portion of the ramp and is now curing. The contractor will start the bottom portion of the ramp this week. The ramp regrading has been completed and the contractor is building concrete forms and pouring concrete to lake elevation 3525. This project is anticipated to be completed May 1, 2022. Use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels.