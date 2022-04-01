Feature: Lake Powell Fishing Report, April 1st 2022 By Wayne Gustaveson April 1, 2022 Water Temperature 52-57 F Lake Elevation 3522 Lake Powell water Level has now [...]

Low Water Update from GCNRA: March 31, 2022 Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This [...]

Notah Begay III to be First Native American to Lead Jr. President’s Cup Golf Team Notah Begay III By John Christian Hopkins Notah Begay III is making history again. The professional golfer [...]

Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area Campground to Reopen Virgin River Canyon Restroom Renovation. Photo provided by BLM. ST. GEORGE, Utah—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), [...]