Low Water Update from GCNRA: March 23, 2022

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:

1. Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Operational Changes: The contractor moved boiler plate ramp extensions farther out this week but due to extremely wet and soft subsurface materials, houseboat launching and retrieval on Tuesday, March 22 is “at your own risk.” Smaller vessels can launch on Tuesday, with one lane available. The ramp will close to all motorized vessels on Wednesday, March 23 while the contractor works to stabilize the subsurface materials at the launch area. The launch ramp may be able to reopen on Thursday, March 24. Stay tuned for future announcements on the park’s Changing Lake Levels webpage at https://go.nps.gov/LPlake and https://www.facebook.com/glencanyonnra

2. Bullfrog North Ramp Construction: The first phase of construction has commenced on the lower part of the ramp, including regrading, building concrete forms, and pouring concrete to the water line. In April, the contractor plans work on the upper end of the ramp. (The amount of ramp extension that is possible will be dependent on the lowest water level reached before spring runoff begins, as no construction will occur in water.) This project is anticipated to be completed May 1, 2022. Use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels.