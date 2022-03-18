Low Water Update from GCNRA: March 17th, 2022
March 18
06:31 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bureau of Reclamation Adjusted Releases: Lake Powell has officially dipped just below 3,525 feet in elevation, reflecting the Colorado River Basin’s dry winter season. The dip is temporary and was reflected in last night’s end-of-day hydrology report. Lake Powell’s elevation is expected to climb above 3,525 feet through the course of the spring runoff season. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/bureauofreclamation/
- Aids to Navigation (ATON): The park’s ATON crew is working proactively with buoys throughout the lake to make sure they are in place as we enter peak boater season.
- The Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: In lieu of pouring concrete this week, the contractor would like to operate the ramp in the current configuration. As the water recedes, the next concrete pour will square off the bottom of the ramp. The contractor will continue to move boiler plates as needed for launch and retrieval of motorized vessels of all sizes (including houseboats). During construction, at least one lane will remain open with boiler plate ramp extensions until the project is completed. The target elevation for this ramp is 3490. This season, concrete extension work will continue until spring runoff begins.