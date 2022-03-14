Low Water Update from GCNRA: March 11th, 2022
March 14
09:15 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bureau of Reclamation Adjusted Releases: On March 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) announced Lake Powell will decline below 3,525 feet in elevation in the near future, reflecting the abnormally dry winter season. The drop is temporary and Lake Powell’s elevation is expected to recover above 3,525 feet through the course of the spring runoff season, likely in May. Reclamation, the Upper Division States, and the Upper Colorado River Commission are preparing additional measures to implement later this year to help maintain elevation 3,525 feet at Lake Powell. The BOR news release is available here: https://www.usbr.gov/newsroom/#/news-release/4117
- Bullfrog North Ramp Construction Begins: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce that construction to extend the Bullfrog North boat ramp to reach lower lake levels is beginning this week. The Bullfrog North Ramp is being regraded and permanently extended to the lowest level possible before spring runoff begins. (Spring runoff typically occurs around Easter.) Please see the attached news release for more information.
- Extending the Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Continues: The concrete poured on March 1, 2022 on the middle section and south side of the ramp is drying for two weeks. The contractor has tentatively scheduled another concrete pour for the week of March 13. During construction, at least one lane will remain open with boiler plate ramp extensions until the project is completed (to target elevation 3490).