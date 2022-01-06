Low Water Update from GCNRA: January 6th, 2022
In 2021, Lake Powell dropped to unprecedented low water levels and Bureau of Reclamation projections indicate it will continue to drop.
- Rehabilitation of the legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: Concrete is being added at the end of the existing ramp this week. Two lanes will be open on one side allowing launch and retrieval of motorized vessels of all sizes on boiler plate ramp extensions.
- Bullfrog Launch Ramp: On January 3, 2022, the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp was designated “inoperable, launch at your own risk.”
- Wahweap District Water Wells: The park’s drinking water systems are being evaluated and monitored due to low water. Necessary improvements to the Wahweap District’s drinking water system may result in future/temporary water conservation measures.
- Antelope Point Marina: The park is evaluating projects submitted by the Antelope Point concessioner to address ongoing pedestrian access issues.