News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Low Water Update from GCNRA: January 6th, 2022

Low Water Update from GCNRA: January 6th, 2022
January 06
12:47 2022
Print This Article

Low Water Update

In 2021, Lake Powell dropped to unprecedented low water levels and Bureau of Reclamation projections indicate it will continue to drop.

  1. Rehabilitation of the legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: Concrete is being added at the end of the existing ramp this week. Two lanes will be open on one side allowing launch and retrieval of motorized vessels of all sizes on boiler plate ramp extensions.
  1. Bullfrog Launch Ramp: On January 3, 2022, the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp was designated “inoperable, launch at your own risk.”
  1. Wahweap District Water Wells: The park’s drinking water systems are being evaluated and monitored due to low water. Necessary improvements to the Wahweap District’s drinking water system may result in future/temporary water conservation measures.
  1. Antelope Point Marina: The park is evaluating projects submitted by the Antelope Point concessioner to address ongoing pedestrian access issues.
Low Water Update from GCNRA: January 6th, 2022 - overview

Summary: Low Water Update from GCNRA: January 6th, 2022

Tags
antelope pointbullfroglake powelllow water reportlow water updateNPSwahweap

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.