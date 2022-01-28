News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Low Water Update from GCNRA: January 27th, 2022

January 28
12:34 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:  

  1. Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) 24-Month Study: BOR released its January 24-Month Study, which shows how a snowy December in the Colorado River Basin helped boost projections for most of the basin’s reservoirs. It’s important to note, future hydrology remains highly uncertain and variable: above normal precipitation in October, record low in November, high snowpack in December, and January now off to a dry start.

24 Month Study: https://www.usbr.gov/…/riverops/24ms-projections.html

BOR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coloradoriverbasin

Here are links for sources of information about snowpack:

http://snowpack.water-data.com/uppercolorado/index.php.

http://snowpack.water-data.com/uppercolorado/index.php?getall=1

Colorado SNOTEL Snow/Precipitation Update Report (usda.gov)

  1. North Lake Powell Courtesy Docks: The Bullfrog North Ramp courtesy dock has been relocated due to low water conditions and is no longer accessible. There are currently no courtesy docks at any North Lake Powell ramp locations.

bullfroggcnralake powelllow water updatesnowpack

