Low Water Update from GCNRA: February 3rd, 2022
February 04
13:22 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) Draft Drought Response Operations Plan Framework: BOR Facebook: Colorado River Basin Reclamation, the Upper Division States, and Upper Colorado River Commission are developing the Draft Drought Response Operations Plan Framework in accordance with the scope and purposes described in the Drought Response Operations Agreement. DROA is part of the 2019 Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan in the Upper Basin and aims to minimize the risk of Lake Powell declining below a “Target Elevation” of 3,525 feet. On Jan. 28, a 20-day public review and comment period started that ends on Thursday, Feb. 17. The plan and information on how to comment can be found here: https://www.usbr.gov/dcp/droa.html.
- Extending the Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Continues: Weather permitting, this week the boiler plates will be put in the middle of the ramp, and concrete will be poured Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3 and 4. Two lanes will remain open on one side of the ramp allowing launch and retrieval of motorized vessels of all sizes on boiler plate ramp extensions.
- Marina Components Being Moved: To ensure they do not become beached and inaccessible due to low water, park and concessioner staff are moving some marina components to Wahweap from the Dangling Rope Marina and Rainbow Bridge National Monument. Last week the shade structures were moved. This week repairs will begin to the broken Rainbow Bridge dock.