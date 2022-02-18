Low Water Update from GCNRA: Feb 17, 2022
February 18
06:30 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) 24-Month Study: BOR released its February 24-month Study. The BOR reports that the lack of precipitation continues to erode the basin’s snowpack, decreasing Lake Powell’s water year unregulated inflow by 1.5 million acre-feet from January 1, 2022, to February 1, 2022. As a result, this month’s projections show the reservoir briefly dipping just below the target elevation of 3,525 feet in March and April, rather than hugging that elevation as projected last month. For more information on the February 24-Month Study Projections, visit: https://www.usbr.gov/…/riverops/24ms-projections.html BOR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coloradoriverbasin
- Extending the Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Continues: The Aramark contractor for the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp project is preparing to pour another 25-foot section of ramp next week. During construction, two lanes will remain open on the ramp until the project is completed, allowing launch and retrieval of motorized vessels of all sizes on boiler plate ramp extensions.
- Concessioners adjusting docks: To accommodate the low water conditions, National Park Service concessioners are continuing to work with the park on low water projects. Aramark is reconfiguring docks and moving anchors at the Wahweap and Bullfrog Marinas. Antelope Point Marina continues to adjust anchor lines. The Antelope Point Marina’s low water temporary cart path is still successfully in use.