Low Water Update from GCNRA: Feb 11, 2022
February 11
10:20 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bullfrog North Ramp Extension Project: The park selected a contractor on Feb. 2. This construction contract will regrade and permanently extend the Bullfrog North Ramp with concrete to potentially reach a lake elevation of 3520 feet. This project is anticipated to be completed May 1, 2022. Use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels. We will notify the public if anything changes.
- Extending the Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Continues: This week the contractor poured concrete on the south half of the ramp, reaching the current lake elevation. In two weeks, concrete will be poured on a 25-foot section in the middle of the ramp. During construction, two lanes will remain open on the ramp until the project is completed, allowing launch and retrieval of motorized vessels of all sizes on boiler plate ramp extensions.
- Lone Rock Primitive Campground: With the shoreline receding, please use caution walking in areas that were recently saturated with lake water and refrain from operating motor vehicles in areas where vehicular access is prohibited and/or a hazard exists due to deep muck.