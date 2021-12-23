Low Water Update from GCNRA: December 23, 2021

Weekly Low Water Update

Lake Powell has dropped to unprecedented low water levels and Bureau of Reclamation projections indicate it will continue to drop. Here is the latest information regarding National Park Service (NPS) low water operations on Lake Powell.

Early Listening Sessions : Thank you to our Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) permittees and Utah Guides and Outfitters for participating in early listening sessions conducted by our contractor Jacobs Government Solutions. This contract is looking for the best low water ramp locations and concept designs at Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, Antelope Point Public Ramp, and a primitive Colorado River takeout ramp at Hite. Jacobs received input on ramp design from these businesses operating within the park including what is currently working, what isn’t working and what they would like to see in a ramp. Civic engagement continues and additional listening sessions will be held in January 2022.

Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) Dec. 24-month projections: Lake Powell’s water levels are projected on a monthly basis by BOR. On Dec. 17, BOR released their updated projections which show the potential impacts of a dry November across the basin. The latest projections are significantly lower than what was announced in November. More BOR information is available here: https://www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/riverops/coriver-projections.html or like and follow BOR’s new Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/coloradoriverbasin

Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp : Last week the park notified the public of the pending inoperability of the last remaining developed ramp open in the North Lake Powell area. Any remaining access from Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, or Hite will be on unmaintained banks and at the users own risk. For more information: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/news/20211215.htm